Lambert L. Hehl Jr.
Alexandria - Lambert L. Hehl Jr., 95, of Alexandria, passed away on September 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. Lambert was a WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Lambert received his Juris Doctorate from Chase Law School in 1954. Lambert was a partner in the law firm of Benton, Benton, Luedecke, Rhodes, and Hehl, and also the Bischoff and Hehl Law Firm. Lambert served for 38 years in government beginning in 1953-1959 as Deputy Tax Commissioner under his father, and served as Crestview City Attorney from 1956-1959. Lambert served as a KY State Senator from 1960-1963. While serving as State Senator, he worked to bring the interstate highway through Campbell County. As a result of this, the Interstate 275 Bridge to Ohio is named after him and Governor Bert Combs. Lambert was instrumental in developing the AA Highway linking Alexandria to Ashland, KY. He was a Campbell County Commissioner from 1963-1974, two terms as Campbell County Judge Executive, six years as District Judge and one year as Circuit Judge. Lambert was a member of the Campbell County Jaycee's, the N. Ky Area Planning Commission, the Ft. Thomas Optimists Club, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Campbell County Democratic Club, and the Bellevue Vets. Lambert was preceded in death by his parents Lambert and Martha Daly Hehl, his sister Virginia Hehl Wendling, his first wife Helyn Bathiany Hehl, and his second wife Pattie Donelan Zint Hehl. Lambert was also preceded in death by his brother in law Bert Bathiany. Lambert is survived by his daughters Susan (David) Snyder of Charleston, SC, and Barb Koehler of Cold Spring, KY; four grandchildren: Kathy Snyder Bellevue, KY, Aimee (Chris) Bischoff, Mt Pleasant, SC, Cameron Koehler of Cincinnati, OH, and Mallory (Ryan) Turner, Nashville TN; seven great grandchildren: Ashley (Carter) Moore, Brett Wessling, Jared and Josh Bischoff; Chelsea, Alyssa Heringer, Tisha Mullins, and 6 great, great grandchildren. Lambert is also survived by his sister in law Dee Bathiany, and by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Friday, September 27, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019