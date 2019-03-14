|
Lana Haunert
Amelia - Beloved mother of Brooke Haunert. Devoted daughter of Patricia Souza Spaeth. Dear sister of Jennifer (Jeff) Weitlauf, Jessie Souza, Rosemary Reinecke and Todd Donley. Aunt of Sessaley, Madison, Ryan, Logan, Chloe, Bryson, and Abby. Passed away unexpectantly on Monday, March 11, 2019, age 47. Visitation Monday, Mar. 18, from 1:00 pm until Funeral Service at 3:00 pm, both at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019