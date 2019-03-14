Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Lana Haunert
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Amelia - Beloved mother of Brooke Haunert. Devoted daughter of Patricia Souza Spaeth. Dear sister of Jennifer (Jeff) Weitlauf, Jessie Souza, Rosemary Reinecke and Todd Donley. Aunt of Sessaley, Madison, Ryan, Logan, Chloe, Bryson, and Abby. Passed away unexpectantly on Monday, March 11, 2019, age 47. Visitation Monday, Mar. 18, from 1:00 pm until Funeral Service at 3:00 pm, both at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
