Lana (Stevens) Jordan

Lana (Stevens) Jordan Obituary
Lana (Stevens) Jordan

Williamsburg, OH - Age 59, passed away March 2, 2020. She is survived by Arthur Jordan; her mother, Pat (Robert) Richardson; her daughter, Dezare Jordan; stepdaughter, Angie (Brian) McGuire; sisters, Saundra (Jeff) Weisbecker and Sharon (Roger) Courtney; brothers, Kent (Kathy) Stevens and Brad Stevens; and 8 grandchildren. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to the family or to St. Jude. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
