|
|
Larry A. Yung, Sr.
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Mary Helen Yung. Loving father of Larry A. (Debra) Yung, Jr., Angie (John) Eiser and John Yung. Grandfather of Erica, Larry III, Chris and Jennifer. Great grandfather of Asher, Linnea, Amara and August. Larry was an avid collector of Carnival Glass. He passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at age 87. Visitation at St. Rose Church, 2501 Eastern Ave, 45202, Tuesday November 5 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019