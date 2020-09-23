1/1
Larry Alfrod
Larry Alfrod

Cincinnati - Larry Alford was an alumnus of Taft High School of Cincinnati and Knoxville College in Tennessee, where he earned his bachelors in education. Larry retired from the Cincinnati Public School system after (30) years of dedicated service. He leaves behind his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, Sharon (Helms) Alford and their sons David Sinclair Alford Sr (Tamecia Jordan) and Keith Douglas Alford (Franchesca). He also leaves behind his uncle Robert Alford (Vera) of Lousisiana, Aunt Ruby Thomas of Hattiesburg MS and grand children Douglas R. Alford, David Alford II, Franchesca M. Alford, Jasmine Alford and special grand daughter Bre Hicks.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

