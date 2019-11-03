|
|
Larry Chane Richardson
Loveland - Beloved husband of Maxine Richardson (nee Schrand) for 52 years. Devoted father of Jeff Richardson and Brian (Catherine) Richardson. Cherished grandfather of Noah and Hannah Richardson. Also survived and loved by many of the Schrand and Richardson families. Larry served in the U.S. Army and was an active member of the Rotary. He was known by many as a successful business owner, avid fisherman and great storyteller. Departed on November 2, 2019 at the age of 75. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8th from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm, all at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249. Interment to be held on Saturday, November 9th at 10 am at St. John's Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to or . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019