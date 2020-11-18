Larry Dale Hodges
Petersburg - Larry Dale Hodges, age 68 passed away Oct. 29, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Larry was born in Petersburg, KY on Dec.12.1951 to the late Robert Mason Hodges and Nancy Jane (Huey) Hodges. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Nikki Jane Hodges; and brothers, Robert Mason Hodges, II and Randy Scott Hodges. Larry will be greatly missed by his family, sister in-law, Elizabeth S. Hodges; nieces, Melissa (Terry) Albert, Shellie Hodges, Shauna (Jason) Tener, Katlyn (Rob) Hosier; and nephews, Ronald (Tammi) Hodges, Mason S. Hodges; great nieces, Ashley Begunich and Rachael (Dustin) Thrash; great nephews, Joseph Albert and Jonathan Begunich and many other loving relatives. Graveside service to honor Larry will be held at the Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY at 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com