Larry Dunaway
Born 11 Aug, 1938, Irvine, Kentucky, to Willie and Molly Dunaway. Passed 7 January 2020 of heart failure related to his long battle with Advanced Dementia.
A God-fearing, Christian, gentle giant who loved babies, Larry never met one without saying hello. His passions were caring for his wife, tending to his coin and stamp collections, playing softball, gathering antiques, and fishing.
Larry took pride maintaining his manicured lawn and would tackle just about anything. Once grand children were born, his passion shifted toward nurturing them.
Always a gentlemen, Larry insisted on opening a car door and pumping gas for his wife, who he called Jeanie. A stalwart for chivalry, who was humble and unpretentious. He served his country from 1956 to 1959 in the US Army, stationed in Staten Island New York. A true American, Larry loved his country dearly. Commissioned in 1974 as a Kentucky Colonel. Also a very proud Mason.
Once he gave his word, Larry stuck to it: being a true example of "a man of his word."
After leaving the hills of Kentucky, he first came to work in Cincinnati at The Chili Bowl in Elmwood. Larry then worked at the General Motors' Norwood plant for 31.5 years before retiring in 1991. He said he would never purchase a foreign car, and didn't.
Coworkers and anyone who knew him respected Larry. He loved people, and it showed. Larry had a zest for life and found true happiness by doing for others. For a while after his retirement, Larry took full-time care of his mother, who also suffered from Dementia.
He is one of 10 siblings: Teena Noland (deceased), George Dunaway (deceased), Luther Dunaway (deceased), Margaret Kerrison, Louise Holbrook, Shirley Durbin, Darrell Dunaway, Elmer Dunaway (deceased), and Teresa Dunaway (deceased).
His wife survives Larry: Wilma Jean (May) Dunaway, as well as his stepchildren: Carolyn Wohl (Jim), Beth Agin (Brad), and Don Lykins. Grandchildren: Addyson Wohl, Lily Lykins, Emma Lykins, Sophia Wohl, and Ben Agin. He is preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Clara Jean (Riddle) Dunaway, who died of cancer in the 1970s.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The of Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, (513) 721-4284.
Saturday 11 January 2020: Visitation noon-1pm, immediately followed by services at Tufts-Schild-Meyer at 129 N. Riverside Drive, Loveland, OH 45140. (Cemetery visit and then a gathering for food and fellowship will follow)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020