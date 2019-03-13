|
|
Larry G. Reynolds
Green Township - Larry G. Reynolds. Beloved husband of Maureen (Leeds) Reynolds for 54 years. Dear father of Sheila (Kendall) Budd. Loving grandfather of Allison (Marc) Messer and Zachary Budd. Passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Age 75 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Thursday March 14 from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral services Friday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to , 4370 Glendale Milford Road (45242) or online at Condolences may be left for the family at
neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019