Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry G. Reynolds

Obituary Condolences

Larry G. Reynolds Obituary
Larry G. Reynolds

Green Township - Larry G. Reynolds. Beloved husband of Maureen (Leeds) Reynolds for 54 years. Dear father of Sheila (Kendall) Budd. Loving grandfather of Allison (Marc) Messer and Zachary Budd. Passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Age 75 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Thursday March 14 from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral services Friday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to , 4370 Glendale Milford Road (45242) or online at Condolences may be left for the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now