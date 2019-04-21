|
Larry H. Moss
Cincinnati - Larry Moss, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Judy; son Steve; daughter Maureen. Also, surviving are his beloved grandsons Aaron, David, Shane, Grant, Donald and Nickolas. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, all gifts are requested to be made to the generous and caring staff at Bethesda North Telemetry unit 4200. Please mail checks to the Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Rd. 45242. For more information, please call the Bethesda Foundation at 513-865-1616.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019