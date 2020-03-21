Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200

Larry Hueneman

Larry Hueneman Obituary
Larry Hueneman

Bridgetown - Lawrence J "Larry" Hueneman, beloved son of the late Harry and Anna Hueneman, brother of the late Ruth Shields, Betty Lally, Jean Stirrat, Evelyn Jones, Richard Hueneman and Melvin Hueneman. Uncle of many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Special thanks and tremendous appreciation to the staff of the Tehan House for their kindness and dedication to Larry for over three decades. Died, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 age 73. Private funeral mass and burial has taken place. Please make memorials to The Tehan House, 4420 Westwood-Northern Blvd, Cincinnati (45211). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
