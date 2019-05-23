|
Larry James Dungan
Fairfield - Larry James, age 66, of Fairfield passed away on May 18, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1953 in Hamilton to the late Calvin and Mildred (nee Meyer) Dungan. He is survived by his aunts and uncles, Donna (Carl) Adams, Marian Coffey, Sharon Engel, Bob (Juanita) Engel, William Engel, and Norman (Marge) Engel; numerous cousins, other family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; uncles, Gene and James Engel.
Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. A Low Mass will be Celebrated at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Father Joseph Horvath officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 472 Beaver Rd., Walton, KY 41094.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019