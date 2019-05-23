Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
Larry James Dungan


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Larry James Dungan Obituary
Larry James Dungan

Fairfield - Larry James, age 66, of Fairfield passed away on May 18, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1953 in Hamilton to the late Calvin and Mildred (nee Meyer) Dungan. He is survived by his aunts and uncles, Donna (Carl) Adams, Marian Coffey, Sharon Engel, Bob (Juanita) Engel, William Engel, and Norman (Marge) Engel; numerous cousins, other family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; uncles, Gene and James Engel.

Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. A Low Mass will be Celebrated at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Father Joseph Horvath officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton.

Memorial contributions may be offered to Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 472 Beaver Rd., Walton, KY 41094.

Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019
