Larry Langdon
Cheviot - Larry Dean Langdon, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at age 75. From a young age Larry was a musician, singer and saxophone player, associated with the Esquires in the 60's and later with the Avenues. Larry and his twin brother Barry were always together. They started Langdon Bros. Auto Trim after graduating from Western Hills High School in '63. They served as cooks in the military during the Vietnam War. Larry invented and produced street rod parts. In the 80's, he opened and operated Empress Chili on Anna Maria Island. He loved taking his '48 Chivy' street rod to car shows around the Midwest. Larry is the beloved husband of Sandra Jordan Langdon, he is the loving father of Lance (Jen) Langdon, Jason (Abby) Langdon, Aimee (Brian) Pittman, Allison (Phil) Huebner and David (Jackie) Jordan. Fun Grandpapa and Pawpaw of Broderick, Kallisto and Blake, brother of Lynda (Ty) Meredith, Donna Durham, and his late twin brother Barry (Karen) Langdon, who died just a few days ago. He has many brothers and sisters-in-law and is the uncle to many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. A life celebration for all will be held in the future when we can all get together again. In Larry's memory, please make donations to Unity of Garden Park Church, 3581 West Galbraith Rd (45239). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com