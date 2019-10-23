Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
71, of Independence, Kentucky passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He served in the US Army during Vietnam and was the recipient of a Bronze Star and a Bronze Star with Valor. Larry was a Life member of the Latonia , National Riffle Association and Girl Scouts of the USA. He retired from Robke Chevrolet and enjoyed his hobbies of fishing, hunting and all things John Wayne. Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years Shirley Ishmael; daughter Leslie (Alex) Ishmael-Lopez; granddaughter Mikayla Ishmael; grandson Dante Ishmael-Lopez; great granddaughter Nevaeh Ishmael; many extended family members and friends. Larry is preceded in death by his daughter Shawna R. Ishmael. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Latonia . You may leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
