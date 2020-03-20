|
Larry Ray Blanton
Connersville - Larry Ray Blanton, 70, of Connersville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning in the emergency room of Reid Health, Connersville.
He was born October 4, 1949 in Jackson County, Kentucky, the son of Berlon and Mary (Jones) Blanton. Larry came to Connersville as a child with his family for residence.
He was a 1968 graduate of Connersville High School. For many years, he was a well known master stone carver. His skill and artistry in carving stone are proudly displayed in many monuments, memorials, and statues throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Also a stone carving instructor, he taught his craft to many people in the monument and memorial industry. He was owner and operator of Blanton Memorial Engraving and had been the head stone carver at many cemeteries in the Cincinnati area,
In his leisure, Larry enjoyed wood and leather crafting. He was an avid outdoorsman and history buff, and he was very proud of his Native American heritage.
Survivors include his life companion who deeply loved him, Shelly Ann Fischer of Connersville; a sister, Wilma L. Paul of Connersville; and two brothers, Jeff (Royola) Blanton and Scott Blanton, both of Connersville. He is also blessed with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Sherman, Clarence, Kenneth, and Merdie, and three sisters, Celia, Helen, and Louise.
At the family's request, there will be no public services. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date this summer. Burial will take place at Laurel North Cemetery. Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020