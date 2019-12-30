Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Covington, OH
Larry S. Easter

Larry S. Easter Obituary
Larry S. Easter

Fairfax - Larry S. Easter husband of the late Barbara G. Easter (nee Bowman), father of Christopher (Jamie) and the late Matthew Easter, grandfather of Brandon, Jeremiah, and Lily Ann, also survived by 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and several nieces and nephews. Died Dec. 28, 2019. Age 71 years. Residence Fairfax. Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Jan. 6, from 10 to 11 AM. Graveside Service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill (Covington, KY) on Mon. at 11:30 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
