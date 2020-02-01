Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
26 W. North Bend Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
26 W. North Bend Road
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Lataysha Renee Crystal Richardson, daughter, sister, niece, friend, and mentor to many young women passed away at the age of 46. Taysha graduated from Roger Bacon High School and furthered her education attending Wilberforce and the University of Cincinnati ("UC") where she received an associates' degree. While at UC she was active in Student Government and helped establish the first NAACP college chapter in the tri-state.

Lataysha will be forever remembered by her parents Robert and Sherri (Williams) Richardson, her little brother Rob Richardson, Jr., her sister Kimberly Bostic, and her union family at LIUNA. Lataysha will also be lovingly remembered by her cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and her large extended family (friends). She enjoyed working with her father as the office manager of the Ohio Valley and Southern States Region of LIUNA.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 26 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45216. Visitation will start at 10:00 am and the service will begin at 11:00 am

In lieu of flowers, you can honor Lataysha by donating to the ,

Go Red For Women, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674 or via Lataysha's Online Memorial Page.

Final arrangements entrusted to Thompson Hall Jordan Funeral Home, www.halljordan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
