Laura Ann Grant
Covington - Laura Ann Grant of Covington, KY passed away on February 18th at the age of 78. She was the beloved wife of Richard N Grant Sr. and mother to Lesa Setters, Treese Conigliaro, Nick Grant and Steve Grant. She was a grandmother to 10 grandchildren and recently a great grandmother. While she enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and gardening; she enjoyed most spending time with her family and taking care of their dogs. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 from 3pm to 4pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes 30 Commonwealth Ave Erlanger, KY 41018. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any ASCPA locations at www.aspca.org. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020