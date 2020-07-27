1/1
Laura Brzygot
Laura Brzygot

Villa Hills - Laura Brzygot. Passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Laura was preceded in death by her late husband, David A. Brzygot. She is survived by her children, Tracy (Bill) Langford, Ryan (Laura) Brzygot and Scott (Meganne) Brzygot; grandchildren, Tanner, Madelynn, Tessa, Vincent, Brayden, Bella, Paige, Jack and Becket. Laura is also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, July 30th from 11:00 am until time of blessing at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family understands if you are unable to attend services. If you are attending, social distancing and facemasks are required. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed to the Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP) 58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd. Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memories & Condolences
