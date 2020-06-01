Laura Conrady
Colerain Twp. - Laura Conrady (nee Ladenburger) passed away peacefully at her home on May 29, 2020. Preceded in death (2013) by her beloved husband, Donald, and their adored daughter, Donna Miller (in 2006). Loving mother to sons Paul and David, daughter Sue Ann (Richard) Stein, and son-in-law Richard Miller. Devoted and proud grandmother to Matthew (Nima Sheth) Miller, Megan Miller (Dusty Israel), Mitchel Miller, Sydney Conrady and Brandon Conrady. Cherished great-grandmother to Mia Conrady and Mo Sheth-Miller. Dear sister of Donald and Jerry, and the late Charles, John, Robert, and Jane Vollmer. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside ceremony to take place at 10:00AM on Friday, June 5th, at St. James Cemetery in White Oak. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the charity of your choice. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.