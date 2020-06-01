Laura Conrady
1927 - 2020
Laura Conrady

Colerain Twp. - Laura Conrady (nee Ladenburger) passed away peacefully at her home on May 29, 2020. Preceded in death (2013) by her beloved husband, Donald, and their adored daughter, Donna Miller (in 2006). Loving mother to sons Paul and David, daughter Sue Ann (Richard) Stein, and son-in-law Richard Miller. Devoted and proud grandmother to Matthew (Nima Sheth) Miller, Megan Miller (Dusty Israel), Mitchel Miller, Sydney Conrady and Brandon Conrady. Cherished great-grandmother to Mia Conrady and Mo Sheth-Miller. Dear sister of Donald and Jerry, and the late Charles, John, Robert, and Jane Vollmer. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside ceremony to take place at 10:00AM on Friday, June 5th, at St. James Cemetery in White Oak. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the charity of your choice. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
