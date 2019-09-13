|
|
Laura Gowans Rodarte
Villa Hills - Laura Gowans Rodarte, age 90, loving wife of the late Dr. Manuel Rodarte, passed in to eternal life on September 12. Laura leaves her devoted children; David (Vicki), Betsy (the late Richard), Laurie (Manuel), Tom (Cindy), Dan (Anna) and joins the late Jim Rodarte. She was the loving grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 14. Laura leaves behind many dear family members in Mexico. Visitation at St. Pius X, Edgewood at 10 AM on Saturday, September 14, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019