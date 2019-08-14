Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Long


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Laura Long Obituary
Laura Long

Dayton - Laura Long (nee: Wilson), 53, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Laura was a homemaker, and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bellevue Eagles, River Queens #964. Laura was born April 26, 1966 in Ft. Thomas, KY, to the late Ralph & Sylvia "Pat" (nee: Duffy) Wilson. She was preceded in death by Husband, Noah Steven "Shovel Head" Long, Brothers, Ralph Steven Wilson, Robert Wayne Wilson, James Kevin Wilson, David Allen Wilson and Sister, Deborah Lynn Schneider. Laura is survived by her Daughters, Danielle (Jason Green) Wilson, Stacey (James) Hard, Boy Friend Hobert Rogers, Brother, Tom (Belinda) Wilson, Sister, Cheryl Long, Grandchildren, Kayla Abell, Madison, Ashlyn, Kacie Hard, Gabrielle & Teghan Wilson and Great Grandson, Silas Wilson. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Pastor Peter Courlas will officiate the services. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now