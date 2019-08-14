|
|
Laura Long
Dayton - Laura Long (nee: Wilson), 53, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Laura was a homemaker, and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bellevue Eagles, River Queens #964. Laura was born April 26, 1966 in Ft. Thomas, KY, to the late Ralph & Sylvia "Pat" (nee: Duffy) Wilson. She was preceded in death by Husband, Noah Steven "Shovel Head" Long, Brothers, Ralph Steven Wilson, Robert Wayne Wilson, James Kevin Wilson, David Allen Wilson and Sister, Deborah Lynn Schneider. Laura is survived by her Daughters, Danielle (Jason Green) Wilson, Stacey (James) Hard, Boy Friend Hobert Rogers, Brother, Tom (Belinda) Wilson, Sister, Cheryl Long, Grandchildren, Kayla Abell, Madison, Ashlyn, Kacie Hard, Gabrielle & Teghan Wilson and Great Grandson, Silas Wilson. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Pastor Peter Courlas will officiate the services. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019