Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Laura M. Johnson

Erlanger - Laura M. Johnson, 78, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Laura enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who will deeply miss her. She is survived by her children Phyllis (Mark) Johnson, Harold (Leslie) Johnson, Donald (Sharon) Johnson and Michelle Johnson; step son Jonathan (Melanie) Johnson; grandchildren Michael, Zach, Jace, Amanda and Nicholas; 3 great grandchildren; sisters Sherry and Sandy; many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Jewell Johnson. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation in Laura's name. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
