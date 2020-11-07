1/1
Laura Mary Mariol
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Mary Mariol

Cincinnati - Laura Mary Mariol 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio pased away peacefully on November 4th, 2020. She was born to Dallas L. and Mary (nee Ping) Bisbee in Plainville, Ohio on December 17th, 1934. Laura married James Felix Mariol on April 2nd, 1955. She is survived by her children: Tina Mariol, Jane (Ron Stewart), John Mariol, and Anthony (Allicia) Mariol, 9 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Laura was preceded in death by her husband and will be missed by all. There will be a small, private family service at Spring Grove Funeral Homes. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be sent to the Humane Society and online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved