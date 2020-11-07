Laura Mary Mariol
Cincinnati - Laura Mary Mariol 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio pased away peacefully on November 4th, 2020. She was born to Dallas L. and Mary (nee Ping) Bisbee in Plainville, Ohio on December 17th, 1934. Laura married James Felix Mariol on April 2nd, 1955. She is survived by her children: Tina Mariol, Jane (Ron Stewart), John Mariol, and Anthony (Allicia) Mariol, 9 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Laura was preceded in death by her husband and will be missed by all. There will be a small, private family service at Spring Grove Funeral Homes. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be sent to the Humane Society and online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
