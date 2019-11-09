Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home
Alexandria - Laura Mae Ihrig (nee Ferguson), 94, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, KY. Laura Mae was born January 30, 1925 in Covington, KY to her late parents, Robert and Nellie (Marsh) Ferguson. She was a homemaker and worked in several school cafeterias. Laura Mae was a member of the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Red" Ihrig. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Robert and Annabel Ihrig and Roger and Judy Ihrig; sister, Jennie Johnson; four grandchildren: Todd Ihrig, Alisa Sampson, Craig Ihrig and Russell Ihrig; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home form 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
