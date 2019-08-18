Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Striker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Sue Striker


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Laura Sue Striker Obituary
Laura Sue Striker

Green Township - Beloved wife of Glenn O'Dell. Loving mother of Thomas Buster. Devoted grandmother of Avari Buster. Cherished daughter of John and the late Janea Striker. Niece of Mary Ann Warren, cousin of Christine Warren, Mike Simco and Lisa Dobbs. Also survived by many other extended family members. Passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 50 years of age, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Family will greet visitors on TUESDAY at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave., at 9:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to UC Health / Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St., Cincinnati, OH 45219. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now