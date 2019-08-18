|
|
Laura Sue Striker
Green Township - Beloved wife of Glenn O'Dell. Loving mother of Thomas Buster. Devoted grandmother of Avari Buster. Cherished daughter of John and the late Janea Striker. Niece of Mary Ann Warren, cousin of Christine Warren, Mike Simco and Lisa Dobbs. Also survived by many other extended family members. Passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 50 years of age, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Family will greet visitors on TUESDAY at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave., at 9:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to UC Health / Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St., Cincinnati, OH 45219. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019