|
|
Laura Whitmer
Montgomery - Laura Whitmer passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 41. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Church of the Saviour United Methodist Church, 8005 Pfeiffer Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepard Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. To view the full obituary or to leave a condolence message please visit www.faresjradel.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019