Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Saviour United Methodist Church
8005 Pfeiffer Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepard Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Whitmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Whitmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Whitmer Obituary
Laura Whitmer

Montgomery - Laura Whitmer passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 41. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Church of the Saviour United Methodist Church, 8005 Pfeiffer Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepard Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. To view the full obituary or to leave a condolence message please visit www.faresjradel.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.