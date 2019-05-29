|
|
Laurale Sager
Florence - passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born in Covington, KY on July 30, 1940; the daughter of William and Martha Jane Sharp. Laurale had retired from Kroger's as a cashier and in her spare time enjoyed gardening and puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Laurale was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Sager; son, Joseph Patterson; great-granddaughter, Harper Marie Robbins; sisters, Connie Howard and Rita Deaton; and one brother, William Sharp. She is survived by her loving daughters, Tammie Benham and Terri Blanchet; 8 grandchildren including Jamie Haas who served as her caretaker; several great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will mourn her loss and cherish her memory. A Gathering of Friends will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. A Memorial Service will be held following the gathering at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial in procession will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Memorials in Laurale's name may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a condolence message or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019