Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Laurena Metzger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church
5950 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church
5950 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurena Metzger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurena Elizabeth Reagan Metzger


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Laurena Elizabeth Reagan Metzger Obituary
Laurena Elizabeth Reagan Metzger

Arlington, TX - Passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, 5950 Montgomery Road, in Cincinnati, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019. A reception will follow the service at 11:00 a.m. She will be interred at Rest Raven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation at melanoma.org or the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now