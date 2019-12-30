Services
Laurence L. Lambert

Laurence L. Lambert Obituary
Laurence L. Lambert

Cold Spring - Laurence L. Lambert, 84 of Cold Spring passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. Laurence was born on December 15, 1935 to the late William and May Lambert. He loved fishing, bowling and gardening; especially growing his fresh tomatoes. Laurence is preceded in death by his wife, Fern Lambert; son, Michael Lambert; along with 11 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Laura (Scott) Fiedler, Tracy (late, Jeff) Kennedy, James (Cindy) Lambert; sisters, Carol, Elaine, and Joyce; grandchildren, Erica, Jimmy, Megan, Sara, Lexie, and Madison; great grandchildren, Corinne, Jaxon, Carter, Avery, and Kennedy. A visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, KY 40171. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Fares J. Radel Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
