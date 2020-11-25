1/1
Lauretta Eunice Welte Hamm
Lauretta Eunice Welte Hamm

Lauretta Eunice Welte Hamm, 91, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of Community Family Church. She loved to sew and do crafts. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Zella Welte; her husband Harry K. Hamm Sr.; two brothers and five sisters.

Survived by her three sons Gary Hamm, Kenny (Diane) Hamm and Jonathan (Tracy) Hamm; two daughters Kathy (Don) Patton and Laurie (Phil) Peace; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Due to ongoing Covid restrictions services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Memorials to Ivy Knoll Senior Community, 800 Highland Ave., Covington, KY 41011. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. Face masks and social distancing are required. swindler-currinfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
