Ft. Thomas - Laurie Buchert nee (Retlak), 85, of Fort Thomas, passed away on August 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood. Laurie was a homemaker. Laurie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Buchert. She is survived by her sons, Michael Buchert, David Buchert, Mark Buchert, and Peter (Deanna) Buchert, her sisters, Sue Wasielewsli, and Joan Noel. Laurie is also survived by her grandchildren, Bo Buchert, Brooke Buchert, and Trent Buchert. Services have been held at the convenience of the family. Burial is in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019
