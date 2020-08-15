LaVern DryerEdgewood - LaVern Eubanks Dryer, 94 years of age, entered into rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Carlton Eubanks and Geneva Hackstadt Eubanks, on their family farm in Crescent Springs, Kentucky in 1925. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Dryer; sister, Ruth Eubanks; and brother, George Eubanks. Left to mourn LaVern's passing are her sons, Thomas Dryer, Robert Dryer (Andrea), and Richard Dryer; sister, Virginia Umphlett, grandchildren, Jacqueline Dryer and Abigail Rodrigues; and great-grandson, Sebastian Rodrigues. LaVern enjoyed doing her needle work, cooking, and playing cards. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world together. LaVern was a member of Florence Christian Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Family will receive guests at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at: