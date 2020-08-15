1/1
LaVern Dryer
1925 - 2020
LaVern Dryer

Edgewood - LaVern Eubanks Dryer, 94 years of age, entered into rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Carlton Eubanks and Geneva Hackstadt Eubanks, on their family farm in Crescent Springs, Kentucky in 1925. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Dryer; sister, Ruth Eubanks; and brother, George Eubanks. Left to mourn LaVern's passing are her sons, Thomas Dryer, Robert Dryer (Andrea), and Richard Dryer; sister, Virginia Umphlett, grandchildren, Jacqueline Dryer and Abigail Rodrigues; and great-grandson, Sebastian Rodrigues. LaVern enjoyed doing her needle work, cooking, and playing cards. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world together. LaVern was a member of Florence Christian Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Family will receive guests at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
AUG
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
AUG
19
Burial
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
