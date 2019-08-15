Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Central Church of the Nazarene
2006 Pieck Dr,
Fort Wright, OH
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Central Church of the Nazarene
2006 Pieck Dr
Fort Wright, OH
Lavern Hatter Obituary
Erlanger - Lavern Grace Hatter, 73, of Erlanger, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Hospital. Lavern was a manager at the Gold Star Chili in Latonia, KY and was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene. She loved the Gaither's music and going to their concerts. Survivors include her sons, Garry (Karen) Hatter, Jr. of Erlanger, David (Tracey) Hatter of Florence, Jeff (Angie) Hatter of Florence, Randy Pinkerton of Erlanger; daughter, Lisa (Craig) Stewart of Independence; brothers, Jerry Hildebrant of Maysville, Elmer Hildebrant of Somerset; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Thomas and Olivia Phelps Hildebrant; daughter, LuAnn Soard and sisters, Geneva Bandy, Shirley Hafley, Norma Lou Rowland; brothers, Raymond Hildebrant, David Lee Hildebrant, Edward Hildebrant and Lawrence Hildebrant. Visitation is on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Service at 11:30 AM all in Central Church of the Nazarene, 2006 Pieck Dr, Fort Wright, KY 41011. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
