Alexandria - LaVerne Alicia Mulligan, 72, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She retired from NKU Chase Law Library where she worked as a circulation and reserves coordinator for 27 years. LaVerne was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Mulligan; granddaughter Stevanna Geisen; sisters Barbara Fries, Judy Younger, Katherine Garner and Teresa Harmeling; brothers Lee Diemar and Harold Diemar. LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Marvele Diemar; brother Mark Diemar; and her son Christopher Mulligan. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions suggested to the Humane Society or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019
