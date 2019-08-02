|
LaVerne Argento
Cincinnati - LaVerne M. Argento (nee Pierce). Beloved wife of the late Carmen A. Argento. Loving mother of Frank (Ellen), Theresa (Greg) Behler, Cathy (Steve) Behler, Debbie (Darryl) Haussler and Martha (Chris) Kuchenbuch. Cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Dear sister of Harold Pierce and sister-in-law of Rose Mazzie. Wednesday July 31, 2019. Age 89 years. Visitation 4 - 6 PM Sunday August 4th at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. A second Visitation will take place at church 9:30 AM Monday followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019