LaVerne Elizabeth Smith Abbott
LaVerne Elizabeth Smith Abbott

Verona - LaVerne Elizabeth Smith Abbott, of Verona, passed away June 15, 2020 at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Oliver Emanuel and Nora Elizabeth Burnett Smith.

Survived by her husband of 58 years, Melvin Abbott; 2 sons: Rick Abbott of Butler and Rolane Abbott of Walton; a daughter: Rodna Abbott of Walton; 4 brothers: Floyd Smith of English, JD Smith of Carrollton, Alfred Smith of Carrollton and Owen Smith of Bedford; 3 sisters: Patricia O'Neal of Deputy, IN, Alicia Reisner of English and Lucquia Robinson of English; and 4 grandchildren: Shane Bailey, Zoe Abbott, Micah Jackson and Rylan Abbott.

LaVerne was a retired seamstress for Safeguard in Covington and was a member of Walton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed gardening, housekeeping, sewing and traveling. LaVerne loved to read her bible.

Public visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona. Funeral services will be private and for the immediate family only. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery in Verona.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
859-485-4885
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

