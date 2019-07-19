|
Laverne Thiel
Amelia - Laverne J. Thiel, 84, of Amelia, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 8, 1934 in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Harry and Magdalena Overbeck Haverkamp. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald H. Thiel. In addition to her husband, she survived by her children, Jenny Long and husband Steve, Butch Thiel and wife Debbie, Kathy Cassidy and husband Cass, Shelly Sparks and husband Tim; grandchildren, Stephanie Thornton, Nick Long, Mark Cassidy, Jessica Williams, Lauren Shapiro, Hope Claus, Noah Claus and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Haverkamp and her sisters, Helen Altmann and Ruth McCollum. Laverne's wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019