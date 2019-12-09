|
Lavinia Harrison
Milford - Lavinia Harrison, loving mother of Marsha Day, Wendy (Mike) Gerhardt, and the late Karen Harrison, devoted grandmother of Christopher Day, Ryan Engstrom, Courtney Shanks, Ashley Dunham, Tyler Gerhardt and 5 great grandchildren, dear sister of the late Ralph Florentino and Kay Calicchio. Passed Dec. 7, 2019, age 93, resident of Milford. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 at the St. Andrew Church, 552 Main St. Milford, 45150. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019