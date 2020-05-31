Lavonda Webster Race
Lavonda Webster Race

Dry Ridge - Lavonda Webster Race of Dry Ridge, KY died May 29, 2020 in Warsaw, KY at the age of 82.

She was the daughter of the late Thurman D. and Mary Ann Martin Webster, a homemaker and retired Quality Control Inspector for Levi Straus, Florence, KY, and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church, Jonesville, KY. On July 29, 1955 she was united in marriage to her husband Donald Gene Race who preceded her in death in2007. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by 1 son, Ronnie Race, 1 grandson, Brian Scott Race, and 1 brother, James Webster.

Surviving is 2 sons, Tony (Rachel) Race of Warsaw and Keith (Teresa) Race of Dry Ridge, 2 daughters, Rhonda (Mike) Marksberry of Jonesville and Sherry (Brian) Hauer of Brownstown, IN, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with burial to follow at the Jonesville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the funeral home.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
JUN
4
Burial
Jonesville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
