Lawanda R. Rase
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawanda R. Rase

Anderson Twp - Lawanda R. Rase, beloved wife of the late Donald C. Rase, loving mother of Eric (Cindy) Rase and Suzanne (Gary) Osterwisch, also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Died June 10, 2020 at age 84. Longtime resident of Anderson Twp. Funeral service will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd., Anderson Twp., on Monday June 15 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:15 to 10. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Anderson Hills United Methodist Church. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved