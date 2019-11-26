|
Lawrence A. 'Larry' Loebker
Cincinnati - Lawrence A. 'Larry' Loebker, beloved husband and best friend of 51 years of Ida M. (nee Morris) Loebker. Devoted father of Lawrence S. (Traci) Loebker of Cleves, OH, Lauren (Gary) Oestreicher and Kristine 'Krissy' Loebker, both of Cincinnati, Dawn (Shawn) Dorsey of Mr. Orab, OH and Lisa (Nick) Parnell of Bright, IN. Loving grandfather of Tyler, Sydney, Abbie, Mackenzie, Connor, Brittany, Jacob, Rebecca, Rachel and Olivia. Dear brother of Linda Wright of Muncie, IN. Tuesday, November 26, after a long illness, age 73. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2PM-4PM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home, 4164 W. 8th Street, Price Hill. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 2, 10AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street, 45205. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to a Veteran Support group of the donor's choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019