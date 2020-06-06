Lawrence "Larry" ConnettSarasota, FL - 8/5/1926 - 6/2/2020Lawrence "Larry" Connett of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Kay. He is survived by his three children, Laurie Mecher (Marty) of Lansing MI, Leslie Grieme (Jerry) of Fort Worth, TX and Paul (Kathy) of Sarasota. As well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Larry grew up in Newport, KY, served in the United States Navy during WWII and worked for 40 years at Gibson Greeting Cards in Cincinnati. Larry and Kay moved to Sarasota in 2012 to enjoy the warm weather and to be with family.He was a hardworking, kind man and a master mixer of manhattans. Larry's greatest legacy will be his family that he loved so dearly. He will always be in our hearts. Cheers Pop!