Lawrence E. Darpel
Lawrence E. Darpel

Edgewood - Lawrence "Larry" Darpel, 87 of Edgewood, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 on the Feast Day of Our Lady of the Rosary. Larry, a devout husband, was married to Rosella Feldmann Darpel, his sweetheart for 62 years. He was a Korean War Veteran, parishioner and lector of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Edgewood for 58 years, Xavier University graduate, and a retired computer salesman. He will be dearly missed by his children: Deborah (Mark) Schaber, Matthew Lawrence (Mary) Darpel, Denise Darpel, and Diane (Tom) Seiter, siblings: Charlie Darpel, George Darpel and Margie Duncan, grandchildren: Adam (Allie), Linsey (Clay), Chad, Andrea, Jared (Abby), Catherine, Hannah (Eric), Natalie Rose, Drew, Marissa, Molly, and Macy, great-grandchildren: Griffin, Josephine Rose, Coraline, Lennon, Lucy, Sullivan, and baby girl Case, as well as nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. The family would especially like to thank the staff at St. Charles Community for all the loving care they gave Larry. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to: Carenet Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky (3700 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076) or St. Charles Community (600 Farrell Dr, Covington, KY 41011). Online condolences can be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
