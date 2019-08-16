|
Ft. Thomas - Lawrence E. "Larry" Ossege, 83, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Larry was a proud US Army Veteran. He was a member of St. Thomas Church where he was a member of the church's choir and on bereavement committee. He was preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Gertrude (nee Groneck) Ossege. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Bev (nee Wehrle) Ossege, his devoted children, Tina (Romey) Reynolds, Lawrence R. (Cindy) Ossege, Doug E. (Julie) Ossege, Matt A. (Ann) Ossege, Russell A. (Melanie) Ossege, Randy J. (Carrie) Ossege, and his loving grandchildren, Samantha, Megan and Addison Reynolds, Jeff, Lauren, Sydney, Paige, Maggie, Natalie, Nicole, Jessica, Rachel, Lexus, Kim and Austin Ossege. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Sunday (August 18) from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Place (Ft. Thomas) on Monday (August 19) at 10:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, Kentucky with military honors. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019