Lawrence "Fish" Fischer
Lawrence "Fish" Fischer

Cincinnati - beloved husband of 63 years to the late Pauline (nee Hudson), loving father of Mark (Sharon), Greg, Steve, Gerry (Tonya) and Charlotte Fischer (Vicki). Grandfather of Justin and Jordan. "Fish" served in the Navy where he became an aircraft engine technician, went on to work at General Electric Aircraft Engines. He also enjoyed working on cars. Lawrence passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Visitation is at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Friday, June 12 from 9:30-10:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., 45224 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
