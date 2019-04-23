|
Lawrence Foltz
Erlanger - Lawrence E. "Larry" Foltz, age 93, of Erlanger, KY passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of many years, Betty Foltz. Larry is survived by his children, Joyce Bodkin (Jim), Jean Doellman (the late Tom) and Joan Guenther (Ken); brother-in-law, Jim Kluemper; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Augustine Church from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Augustine Capital Campaign 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019