Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Foltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Foltz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Foltz Obituary
Lawrence Foltz

Erlanger - Lawrence E. "Larry" Foltz, age 93, of Erlanger, KY passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of many years, Betty Foltz. Larry is survived by his children, Joyce Bodkin (Jim), Jean Doellman (the late Tom) and Joan Guenther (Ken); brother-in-law, Jim Kluemper; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Augustine Church from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Augustine Capital Campaign 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now