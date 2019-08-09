|
Lawrence G. "Larry" Ashford
Cincinnati - Lawrence G. "Larry" beloved husband of Marie (Nee: Goodfriend) Ashford. Devoted father of Angela (Matt) Hargis and Andrea Ashford. Proud grandfather of Anamarie (Kevin) Waite, Alex (Kristen) Miller, Rhiannon Ashford, Zach Ashford, and Alivia Miller, and cherished great-grandfather to Everly Miller and Amora Waite. Affectionately known in Cincinnati as "Smitty," Larry was as much a fixture in Over-the-Rhine as the iconic red-and-white typography and flashing lights of the storefront in which he worked tirelessly for 66 years. Smitty's Men's & Boy's Wear has been a Vine Street institution for more than 80 years; original owners Sam, Phil, and Roy Smith entrusted Larry with the historic legacy of the shop where he had worked from the time he was just thirteen. A boomer born on the 4th of July, his passing marks an end of an era in The Queen City, and he will be missed not only by friends and family but also by countless customers, associates, and compatriots. Passed away August 7, 2019 at the age of 79. Visitation will be Mon. August 12th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tues. August 13th at 10:00 AM held at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019